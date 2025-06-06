Raiders Have One of NFL's Top Running Back Duos
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, in many aspects, but especially at running the ball. Their drives went nowhere, and they couldn't move the ball downfield through the air or on the ground.
It was some painful football to watch for Raider Nation, but the front office for the Raiders wanted to flip the script in 2025, and now their offense looks much better. They are now projected to be one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.
They will have a much improved offense overall, but their ability to pound the rock successfully is what will stand out the most for the Raiders in 2025. There are a lot of moving parts as to how their ground game will be better, but simply enough, they have better players to hand the ball off to.
Even before they drafted Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, they signed Raheem Mostert in free agency, and he was already a big upgrade over Zamir White or Sincere McCormick. However, now they have both of them available at their disposal.
Jeanty will be receiving the majority of carries in their offense, but expect Mostert to be used in the pass or screen game, and if the rookie ever needs a breather, Mostert is excellent at short bursts of speed and quick yardage. FOX Sports recently ranked the top ten rushing duos in the NFL, and the Raiders just snuck on the list at number ten.
"Las Vegas' 2025 offense looks to feature a potent rushing attack, headlined by Jeanty, whom the Raiders selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Mostert, who rushed for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023.
Jeanty was the runner-up for the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award after rushing for a nation-best 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns at Boise State. Ironically, the Raiders were last in the NFL in rushing last season (79.8 yards per game), but Jeanty's grueling skill set and Mostert's proven track record give them a plausible one-two punch".
Mostert isn't getting any younger, so his having fresh legs on the Raiders bench bodes well for his long-term health, only making him more effective as an offensive engine. It'll be interesting to see how the Raiders approach their duo of running backs in the 2025 NFL season.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and let us know what you think about the Mostert.
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.