WATCH: Raiders LB Jaylon Smith Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to help fill out their group of linebackers. He is one of the many linebackers who have a chance to reinvigorate their careers this season.
Smith spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: How do you think the defense did today?
Crosby: "It was amazing, it was a great day. We're constantly emphasizing taking the ball away, and we did that last couple days, so it's been a lot of fun. It's like you said that energy is contagious. Football, you could have all the X's and O's and be the smartest guy on the planet, but when it really comes down to it, when it's really nut-cutting time, it's truly who's going to execute better, and who's willing to go farther. And that's what I preach to my guys. I know that's what they're preaching on the team. By Week 10, Week 12, everyone knows exactly what the hell you like to run. Everyone knows what plays you like to run, what scheme you're running. It's about who's willing to really sacrifice and go to that length, and that's all I feel like the cream always rises to the top. So, it sounds cliche, but it's real; there's a reason why guys come out the gate looking amazing, and then all of a sudden you don't hear their name again. It's the guys that do it every single day that over the course of the season, by Week 17, Week 18, and then playoffs, it's the same guys being put on those pedestals. And so, if you have a team of collective guys that are constantly pushing themselves to that level, not just offensively, but defensively, too. Like, Geno [Smith] is a great leader, and you've got a guy like [Ashton] Jeanty coming in. Jakobi Meyers is a prime example of a dude that's always working. And if you have a bunch of dogs on the field that are willing to go to the farthest length to win, you're going to have a chance."
Q: What does it mean to you to get back out here after the injury?
Crosby: "It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an off season. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing, every single day and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates. And at times I feel like I couldn't, it just wasn't the same.
