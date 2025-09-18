Pair of Raiders Defenders Continue to Blossom
The Las Vegas Raiders have talented players scattered throughout their roster. However, many of those players are not household names, yet they have combined to give Las Vegas a solid defense for the most part.
Raiders' Budding Star
The Raiders have talent on both sides of the football. Heading into the season, the Raiders were deeper at some position groups than others. One of those position groups was the defensive line. Las Vegas undoubtedly has a rotation of defensive linemen to keep everyone on the unit fresh.
One of the talented defensive linemen that continues to take advantage of his opportunity is defensive lineman Jonah Laulu. The young lineman continues to grow into his own in his second year with the team.
Prior to Wednesday's practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll raved about Laulu and what he brings to the table.
"He has just blossomed. He's just blossomed. He had enough plays on film coming off of last year, like I probably said to you guys, that he caught my eye like a potential guy that might really be a factor, and so I was really excited about him in the offseason," Carroll said.
"And he did everything right, and he's played well. He's done a nice job. He's been very active, been really consistent with his play. So, he's done nothing but positive things."
Another player that has continued to play well for the Silver and Black is safety Jeremy Chinn. The veteran has routinely look solid in camp. Through the first two weeks of the regular season, Chinn has already made his presence.
"I love what [Jeremy] Chinn's doing. He gives us all kinds of flexibility. We do a lot of stuff with him. He's got a lot of game. He can really run, and that's to go along with being physical and all the rest," Carroll said.
“So, he made a big play right on the first drive of the game that got us off the field for a field goal. It was good stuff. I'm concerned about guys going back, on situations like this, that they get overhyped. It means more to them, and which it does, but he has to handle that really well. I'm sure he will."
