2 Areas the Raiders Must Improve After Chargers Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders know they must make several changes before Week 3 in order to continue proving they are better than last season.
Where the Raiders Can Improve
After two games, the Raiders are 1-1 as they travel east to face the Washington Commanders. Las Vegas is coming off of a disappointing performance in Week 2 and must quickly put the loss behind. The Raiders must take a deeper look at their performance and make changes and enhancement.
On Tuesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted a few of the areas he knows his team can improve on the field on both sides of the ball. Carroll aims to increase the team's toughness and physicality, after it was clear the Los Angeles Charger were better in both caterdories.
"We're trying to be more so, without question. So, like you can see us on defense, you can see how physical we are and how we're playing aggressive and all of that. That's a really good sign for us early on. That means the guys are feeling comfortable with what we're calling, and Patrick's [Graham] put them in good spots, and the guys are getting after it,” Carroll said.
“And sometimes, when we're not quite right, which there were sometimes there too, the physicality part takes over and again, makes a play otherwise because he's so aggressive, and we've seen an aggressive nature in our group come through for us."
Carroll noted that despite the loss and the need for improvement, the Raiders' defense played a solid game on Monday night. More specifically, the Raiders' defense has played well in the second half for two weeks in a row. He hopes to continue building upon that in Week 3.
“And so, to play two halves here, back-to-back and give up six points, that's tremendous play, and we were getting better as the game went on, again. And so, I'm really excited about that we got to play off of that, make sure we count on that to continue," Carroll said.
"I know the guys are feeling it. This is an experienced group of guys, and they're sharing the mentality, and that's a good sign for us at this point. So, we expect to continue to let that be a real positive part of the team."
