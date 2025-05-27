Predictions for Raiders' 2025 Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders were a unique team on the defensive side of the ball last season.
Despite not having many well-known names on defense, the Raiders competed in every game and kept the team competitive. With several healthy players returning, they could improve defensively.
However, several questions remain about the roster construction beyond the defensive line. How good will the linebackers be? How quickly will the secondary grow up?
Patrick Graham has done an excellent job as the defensive coordinator, but he may face his toughest test yet leading the Silver and Black.
What could happen on that side of the ball? Let’s make some predictions.
Isaiah Pola-Mao leads the team in tackles - Finally getting the opportunity to start, Pola-Mao will make the most of it.
After Marcus Epps’ season-ending injury, Pola-Mao stepped into a starting role and played well. He totaled a career-high 89 tackles, two for loss, a quarterback hit, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one sack.
Jeremy Chinn and Elandon Roberts will challenge Pola-Mao for the tackle title, but he has a real shot to earn it. He is always around the football making plays, and with more opportunities, why wouldn’t he increase his tackles?
Tyree Wilson records more sacks than Malcolm Koonce - Maybe the boldest prediction yet, much has to go right for this to happen.
Wilson has not produced at the level many fans expected him to coming out of college as a top 10 pick, but he showed real improvement towards the end of the 2024 season. Koonce is coming off a season-ending injury, so it may take some time for him to return to form.
This is Wilson’s third year in the league, so it is time for him to put it all together. If he gets off to a fast start, he may earn more snaps than Koonce as the season progresses.
Elandon Roberts earns a higher PFF grade than Robert Spillane - The Raiders let Spillane walk and signed Roberts to replace him. That decision will pay off.
Spillane was one of the Raiders’ top players in the last two seasons, totaling more than 300 tackles. He earned a 77.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2023 and a 68.4 in 2024.
Roberts had a 77.2 grade last season, besting Spillane’s top year as a Raider. As he takes over as the middle linebacker, that will continue.
