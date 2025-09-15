The Dire Issues the Raiders Must Fix to Beat Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders will face a much tougher test in Week 2 than they did in Week 1. The Chargers' defense slowed down a potent Kansas City Chiefs offense. They also look to do so against the Raiders.
Raiders Know What to Expect
Las Vegas has several things to fix as it heads into Monday night's game. Most notably, the Raiders' offensive line needs to improve its ability to handle pressure. Before practice this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly analyzed the Chargers.
"Yeah, they did a really good job. And obviously the Chiefs are the Chiefs and everybody knows what they're about, but that system that they run defensively, and Jesse [Minter] does such a good job in it, they didn't give up a lot of big plays last year. I think they led the NFL in scoring defense. Very rarely are people getting behind them. They're going to make you earn everything you get,” Kelly said.
“And that's what playing against a Jim Harbuagh-type team, you're going to do. They're not going to give you the game. They're going to make you earn everything you got. And it's going to be a slug fest. But that's what you get excited about. Those are the games you can really get pumped up for. And the fact that it's at home for our first time in front of our crowd and in that stadium, and we haven't played a game in there. We had a preseason game in there, but to play a game in there, we're excited about that opportunity."
The Raiders getting off to a 2-0 start would be one of the more unexpected starts for any team in the National Football League. It would give the Raiders the type of start that could be the start of them doing multiple things they have not done in a while.
Prior to practice this week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith explained his thoughts on Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. While most would agree it is a big game, Smith has taken a level approach to the game.
"No, it's another game. Football is football, no matter where you play, no matter when you play. I take it personally; no matter where it is, it's just another game. And to me, if you let those things affect you, then you're not in the right mind state. So, I like to remain focused and stay solid," Smith said.
