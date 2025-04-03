Why the Raiders Should Consider Picking Top LB
The Las Vegas Raiders have talented veterans in Elandon Roberts and Devin White, two new additions.
That being said, they need high-end youth at the linebacker position. Despite the resurgence of running backs, the game is still a passing league. Athleticism at the position is a premium, and Campbell provides that and more.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick named him the best athlete in the 2025 linebacker class.
"Campbell is the consensus top linebacker in this draft and a projected top-20 pick largely due to his outstanding athletic gifts," wrote Chadwick. "The junior scored above the 98th percentile in PFF’s game athleticism score metric, hitting over 21 miles per hour in our player tracking. He backed that speed up at the NFL combine by running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, placing him in the 92nd percentile of his position. Campbell also showed off really good explosiveness with a 94th percentile broad jump (10-foot-7)."
PFF rated Campbell the No. 10 overall prospect in the draft, writing, "Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player."
The Raiders are projected to select Campbell at No. 6 in a recent mock draft from 33rd Team's James Foster.
It would be a commitment to the second level and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's vision -- athleticism and physicality; that outlook fits what head coach Pete Carroll wants to bring to the desert, too.
Campbell would be a potentially foundational player, a Maxx Crosby of the second-level, so to speak. Despite the incredible talent, there is still much to work on with Campbell, as NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
"Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.