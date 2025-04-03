Raiders Build Second Level in New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have been predominantly tied to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL Mock Drafts.
However, a new mock draft from 33rd Team's James Foster has the silver and black taking a new name at No. 6 overall -- Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"Jihaad Campbell is one of the best athletes in this class, but he’s far from a project," wrote Foster. "He’s a prototypical three-down linebacker with pass-rushing versatility and impressive coverage instincts for his age.
"If he continues to develop his processing skills in the run game, Campbell has All-Pro upside. This pick gives Patrick Graham a movable chess piece and a clear upgrade to Devin White and Elandon Roberts."
A first-round off-ball linebacker in the Top 10 picks would be an old school move, but the Raiders need help at the second level and getting a high-caliber talent at the position like Campbell would give them that and more.
Graham could do wonders with Campbell, considering he made a low-ceiling player like Robert Spillane into one of the better linebackers in the league over the course of two short seasons.
In a strong linebacker class, Campbell is heads and tails better than his peers. He is strong in coverage, a must for the modern game, and he can be effective at pass-rushing while possessing the ability to make tackles downhill in the run game. Three major boxes checked.
In NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting report, the linebacker was compared to Trevin Wallace.
"Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas," wrote Zierlein. "He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker."
