The Possibilities Are Endless for the Raiders This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to spark their offense in any way possible. While they made several offensive additions this offseason, the addition of defensive lineman JJ Pegues could add a wrinkle to the Raiders' offense.
The talented defensive lineman has a history on the offensive side of the ball.
“Me and Ashton [Jeanty] were actually just talking about that. He saw a couple of highlights of me running the ball, so I said, ‘Man, look, I’ll block for you first. But look, we get to that goal line, I got to get in the end zone," Pegues said during an appearance on “Upon Further Review."
“But no, it’s fun. You know, like I said, living every big guy’s dream. You know, high school, I played offense. Like that’s all I played -- receiver, quarterback, running back. Never played defense. Came to Auburn, played tight end my freshman year, and then my sophomore year, we got a new coach, and I went to defense. And from then on, I’ve been playing offense and defense.”
During his freshman season at Auburn, Pegues registered 57 yards on seven receptions and 14 rushing yards on five rushing attempts. However, the next season, he did not register either a carry or a catch, as he moved to the defensive side of the ball.
“It was just like normal for me. Like, I know people were like telling me, ‘Oh, you’re going to play defense, you’re going to play defense in college, this and that.’ And in my head, I’m like, ‘I’m an athlete. Like I know I’m just big, but, like, that’s their fault they can’t tackle me, you know?" Pegues said.
“But I wasn’t blind to the fact that I knew at one point I was going to make the transition. It was just when did I want to make it, you know? And at that point, Auburn didn’t have enough D-linemen on the roster, so it was me just being selfless and just going to do something that a team needed, our team needed at the time. And that’s when (Ole Miss coach Lane) Kiffin came calling. It was like, ‘Hey, man, you want to do both sides?’ And I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”
From 2001 through 2006, Kiffin served on the Southern Cal coaching staff of the Raiders’ Pete Carroll.
“Kiffin was with Pete Carroll a little bit. So, all of his things about winning and just being locked in and stuff like that and competing, I’m kind of used to it. I heard it before. And the practice style is a little bit like Kiffin as well, so I can see where Kiffin gets his coaching from," Pegues said.
“But it’s really just being a pro. I know all the coaches in college always say at the next level, it’s more about being a pro. You’re not going to be in pads a lot or anything like that, so the walkthroughs are important, watching film.
“Kiffin had a basketball goal in our team meeting room at Ole Miss, and Pete got one as well. So just those small things is definitely something good to be able to see and know that: OK, I am far away, but things don’t really change as much. You know, football is football. And again, like I say, you just got to be a pro.”
