Where Does the Raiders' CB Room Currently Stand?
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the lull of the offseason, so we can use this time to reflect on the moves they made and where they stand ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
New general manager John Spytek made several moves to improve this roster from last season's four-win effort, looking to build an immediate winner.
He added multiple veterans who can provide a spark right now for a team that hasn’t seen the postseason since the 2021-22 season. That includes important moves on both sides of the ball.
One position group that may have been neglected is the cornerback room. The Raiders have several young, intriguing players in that room, but few, if any, proven options.
Are the Raiders done looking to improve that room? Or are there still moves to be made?
Let’s take a look at the Raiders’ current defensive back group and evaluate where it currently stands.
The cornerback room consists of: Jakorian Bennett, Mello Dotson, Darnay Holmes, John Humphrey, Kyu Blu Kelly, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Eric Stokes, Greedy Vance, and Sam Webb.
According to Pro Football Focus, Richardson played the most snaps in the cornerback room last season during his rookie campaign with 559 (Stokes played 588 but did so with the Green Bay Packers).
No Raiders corner had a higher PFF coverage grade than 63.8 (Webb), so the team needs growth from players like Bennett and Richardson as they enter another year in the league.
Having veteran presences like Stokes and Holmes should help spell the young players in major roles.
Porter should factor in as a major contributor in his rookie season, as the third-round pick from Iowa State has a chance to be a starter. He has exceptional quickness and coverage instincts, and not many corners on the roster come close.
For a Raiders team that wants to compete in the AFC, this cornerback room is not good enough to battle some of the best offenses in the conference. They could consider adding a veteran starter, like Asante Samuel Jr., who is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.
Veterans like Kendall Fuller and Rasul Douglas also make sense for a Silver and Black team that needs experience at that position.
The Raiders’ current cornerback room will struggle against the top teams in the AFC, so they should not stop looking to improve that group. They still have plenty of time to make moves.
