Raiders' CB Jakorian Bennett Entering Prove It Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are under new leadership heading into the 2025 National Football League season. The Raiders now have a new head coach, Pete Carroll, and a new general manager, John Spytek, leading the way. No player on the roster, so be comfortable in thinking that just because they had a starting job with the previous regime, that they will with Carroll and Spytek taking over.
The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason because of the players that the Silver and Black lost in free agency. There were some players that the Raiders could have paid but did not think the money made sense to give them. With that in mind, for players heading into the 2025 season, they have to know that they have to produce and play well to stay on the Raiders roster.
One player who will have his chance to make his mark as a starter is cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Bennett has played well for the Raiders. The only time he had not been on the field was when he was injured.
Bennett is in his money year heading into the 2025 NFL season and by the way he performs next season, will determine if he gets a good deal or the Raiders will move on.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Bennett's play in 2025 will be important for the Raiders and himself on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The first one is Jakorian Bennett. The cornerback out of Maryland. This is a guy that came in and is a classic example of a money game," said Carpenter. "Really showed early flashes and then a crisis of confidence, he 100 percent disagrees with me, and that is fine. But really struggled, most of year one."
"He was terrific last year in year two. Everything I had told you last year they thought he could be, he was. And he came on very strong and had a big year. Now this is going to be a money year for him. First of all, he demonstrated what he can be, but he has to stay healthy this year ... But this is a guy that the Raiders really like. They see him as a potential big player here."
