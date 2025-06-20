The Raiders Are Finally Credible Again
Since the conclusion of Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders have been lost in a mist that was filled with poor draft classes, horrific coaching hires, and a continual regression as an organization that turned the Silver and Black from a respected, evolving organization into a two decades long joke.
However, brighter days are ahead as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke about how in one offseason, the Raiders have found themselves again in a new and promising market.
"I’d agree they’ll definitely be better. Geno Smith is an obvious upgrade at quarterback. Jeanty gives them a skill player to build the offense around. Chip Kelly will bring new ideas to the table. The offensive line’s development should add something, too, given the promise Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have shown. And the defense certainly isn’t devoid of talent."
"To me, so much of what the Raiders did from a big-picture standpoint this offseason was about giving the organization some semblance of credibility back. That’s why Tom Brady was so important as an addition, in bringing in big-money guys like Egon Durban, Michael Meldman and his business partner Tom Wagner. That’s why you hired Pete Carroll."
"So add that charge to where the roster is, and I think it’s fair to expect a credible product in 2025. Whether it’s six wins or eight wins, I don’t know. But I do think they’ll be noticeably better this fall, even if the actual improvement from a win/loss perspective is a bit weighed down by the division they play in."
While it does help that, despite being general manager for one season, Tom Telesco left the Raiders with several gems, including Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Christian Wilkins, while a big year by D.J. Glaze would certain help things, the Raiders were never going to go anywhere as an organization if they continued to have a revolving door of coaches who either didn't understand the Raiders' culture or how exactly to enforce it.
With Pete Carroll at the helm, John Spytek in the front office and a new way of thinking in the board room, the Raiders are back on paper. Now it's time to prove it on the field.
