Raiders Offense Gives Reason for Optimism
For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders have an offense built to compete against the top teams in the NFL. Since the departure of Derek Carr, the Raiders have struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position.
On top of that, the Raiders have dealt with various departures including Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs in recent years.
Since Pete Carroll and John Spytek took over the organization, they have overhauled their offense with Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and company bringing forth a new era by turning back the clock, re-establishing Al Davis' love for speed in a modern way.
With Jeanty and Raheem Mostert in the backfield, defenses will have to deal with their speed, while space manipulators Brock Bowers and Jacobi Meyers will be able to find bigger holes in the defense with a quarterback that can consistently hit them in stride.
However, the addition of a classic Al Davis receiver in Dont'e Thornton Jr will help Chip Kelly design plays to stretch the field while Jackson Powers-Johnson takes the reins of an offensive line ready to hit something other than pads and their teammates.
Thus, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman named the Raiders offense as a reason for Raider Nation to be optimistic about this season after suffering three straight losing campaigns.
"The Raiders ranked 31st in PFF passing grade and 32nd in PFF rushing grade as a team last season," wrote Wasserman. "That shouldn’t be the case this year with quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty in the mix."
"Smith earned an 85.3 PFF passing grade during his three seasons as Seattle’s starter, eighth best in the NFL. Jeanty spent his past three years at Boise State compiling a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2024. Those two should give the Raiders a much more potent offense in 2024."
Expect increased usage out of Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker with Carroll's emphasis on a rushing attack player a factor in their snap counts. Plus Dylan Parham and Super Bowl champion Alex Cappa providing the interior protection Smith lacked in Seattle.
Stocks are rising in the Raiders' offense. Now it's time to see what exactly they can do.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!