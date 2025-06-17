Analyst Gives Surprising Pick for Raiders' Top MVP Candidate
Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin recently put together a list of each team's candidate who has the most likely shot at winning the NFL MVP award. For most teams, either a quarterback or running back was selected, but in the Raiders' case, Austin named Brock Bowers as the player with the best shot to bring the award back to the Silver and Black.
"Let’s start by saying a tight end has never won NFL MVP, and it’s a long shot that one ever will. But Brock Bowers isn’t your average TE, and he might be the closest thing the Las Vegas Raiders have to an MVP candidate in 2025," wrote Austin.
"Bowers was elite in his first year, setting NFL rookie records for most catches (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194). He also scored five touchdowns."
"What makes that production even more impressive is that he was catching passes from Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell, neither of whom is a starter-level quarterback. Now the Raiders have Geno Smith, who’s not elite but is a proven veteran and an upgrade from last season. Bowers should be Smith’s top target. With more talent around him, he could have more space to work and make big plays."
Realistically, Bowers' chances of winning MVP are tough. He would first have to prove that his success was greater than Geno Smith's, considering quarterbacks get the love regarding voting. On top of that, Smith is likely to dump the ball off to Jakobi Meyers or hand it off to Ashton Jeanty on a regular basis, cutting into Bowers' production.
Bowers would need to break every single season tight end recond in existence, win the triple crown, and potentially break a receiver record to win MVP.
In this decade, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown. Neither man came close to winning MVP.
In fact, it's probably Jeanty who has the best odds, even over Smith. While running backs do not get the love quarterbacks do, veteran quarterbacks get even less love unless they're considered a superstar. However, it's possible. Just ask Rich Gannon.
Jeanty would probably have to break Eric Dickerson's sigle-season rushing record to win.
While Bowers won't win MVP, this does highlight his importance to the Raiders and while he'll be a critical piece in Pete Carroll's operation.
