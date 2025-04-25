Carroll & Spytek Setting Up Raiders for Great Success
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn things around in the 2025 season. Last year was a very disappointing year for the Silver and Black. They had their expectations set high, and they did not come close to achieving them.
But now they moved forward this offseason with a new regime. The Silver and Black went with a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll and one of the best, if not the best up and coming general managers in the National Football League, John Spytek.
Carroll will give the Raiders the veteran leadership they need and a proven head coach in the NFL. Spytek will give the Raiders a proven scout that knows what players to bring in to fit the team's scheme.
So far this offseason, Carroll and Spytek have made moves that have put the franchise in a position to start winning right away in 2025. The new regime will not be waiting around to get things going in the right direction.
Our Hondo Carpenter and attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about how the new regime will bring success to the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You can take the first press conference and put that to the side because it is the first one, if you want," said Schopp. "But now we are a couple of months into it. And what I see is a real foundation of respect, but it actually goes both ways. Pete Carroll, I think was an NFL coach when Spytek was in high school. Pete Carroll has been able to get along with just about everybody around the world."
"There is some binding of trust there that is good for the foundation because ideally these guys are working together for a number of years, and they are getting better each year, kind of compounding on success. What stands out to me is that it looks like the organization has a central operating system that is all going the same way. It tends to make it easier for guys on the 53-man roster to get on board."
"When you've got people at the top on the same page, you got a shot. When that goes down to your quarterback and to your defensive leadership, you got a shot. Raiders coach, general manager, and owner are pulling the same way."
