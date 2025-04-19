Raider Nation Sounds Off on Recent Draft Classes
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in their first good draft class in many years in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now with the new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek, can they bring the Silver and Black back-to-back good draft classes in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Raiders will start the 2025 draft next week with the sixth overall pick and after that they will have top picks in the rest of the rounds. The Raiders have many needs they still need to address, and they will do that in the draft.
The Silver and Black now have the right people in the building that give them the best chance to be success and it will start with drafting the right personnel that will fit the culture of the team and be able to help the team win.
As for Raiders Nation, they want to see the team draft the right players as well. They should have confident in Spytek, Carroll, and minority owner Tom Brady because they know a thing or two of drafting the right talent to help the Raiders.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation if they believe the Raiders have turned the corner when it comes to the NFL Draft.
"Last year Raiders hit on the first 2 rounds. That GM is now gone," said one fan. "No corners have been turned yet until John Spytek has a whole draft to put under his belt. All the success in Tampa he was a part of might give us a glimpse on what to expect but ultimately it was Jason Licht who made the final decision. Wait and see mode until the end of the draft."
"Sorry we don't have the same regime that made a good draft so the votes not in," said another fan.
"From Charles Woodson to Mack was brutal man. The Gruden era was brutal besides a few later round picks….thanks Myock. Zeigler and Telesco helped get my raiders confidence somewhat back. I feel confident this draft will be franchise changing," said another member of Raider Nation.
"Last years was good. Before that was mostly trash. A lot of reaches and head scratchers early on. Some gems were found in the later rounds to take away the sting. This is a new regime, we will have to wait and see how they do," said another member of Raider Nation.
"I’d say if they’ve truly turned the corner, the people making those draft decisions would still be employed by the raiders," said another fan.
