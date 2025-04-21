Raiders' Pete Carroll Reveals Key Trait For Players
The Las Vegas Raiders went out and got veteran head coach Pete Carroll because he knows a thing or two about turning a franchise around and getting them back to having successful seasons.
Anywhere that Carroll has gone, whether it has been at the college level or the National Football League, he has proven he is the right coach to get a struggling team back on track.
That is what the Silver and Black are hoping he brings to Las Vegas. The Raiders need a veteran leader in the locker room and on the field, that knows what it takes to win and how to stay consistent with having stability. Carroll gives the Raiders that.
Now, Carroll will be doing his part of getting the players ready to have the best success on the field, but the players have to do their part as well. Carroll only controls so much from a player. He needs all his players to buy in and make sure they are putting themselves in the best position to be successful as well.
"This thing about grit is real, said Carroll. "And it is about competing and it is about pushing yourself. It is about striving to be at your best. And what is really exciting about this is that nobody else controls this but you. You are in control of this. You are the one who has the power to make yourself as valuable as you can be."
"You have this opportunity to create your own value... As you get your jobs and have your opportunity, it is not about the quality of the job, it is about the quality of the job you do. You are the one who goes into that workplace, regardless of where you start, and shows them that they cannot operate without you. Because you work too hard. Because you care too much. Because you are going to do the little things. You are going to do the extra job that somebody else would not do."
"That is being in control of your own destiny of your own future."
The Raiders got a good coach in Carroll and now will be ready to go out there next season and win games.
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.