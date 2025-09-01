Why Raiders Must Make 2025 Excitement Justified
This Sunday, the Raiders football team will be back, and the Silver and Black will take the field to open up their season. The Raiders will open up their season against their AFC rival, the New England Patriots.
The Raiders will travel to the East Coast and look to start the season on a high note. The Raiders want to start fast and send a message that they are going to be a completely different team than they were last season. Opening up with a win on the road will set the tone for the Raiders.
This is also an exciting time for Raider Nation. The Raiders fan base is one of one. They are a special group of fans who are ready to cheer on their Las Vegas Raiders.
Raider Nation brings it every single week, and this season, they want to see their team make some noise and win a lot more games than they have over the last two decades. This Raiders team knows the importance of Raider Nation, and they want to give them something to cheer for all season long.
The Raiders can do that by going out on the field and proving they can win games consistently. Raiders fans are also excited going into this season because of all the moves the team has made to set itself up for success. A lot of buzz has been coming out of Las Vegas, and the Raiders are looking to prove they pushed all the right buttons this offseason. One thing we do know is that Raider Nation will be there every step of the way this season.
Raider Nation
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the excitement for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Obviously, you are excited if you are a Raiders fan," said Hladik. "From afar, it seems this summer the atmosphere around the team and everything was a lot different. It was a different vibe, and a different kind of new sheriff is in town. The reason you should be optimistic about this year is that you have a coach and you have a quarterback. And I think those are the two most important positions in football by far. Now you have some potential stability there."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.