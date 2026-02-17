Raiders’ Special Teams Unit Kicks Off Makeover

Raiders' new head coach Klint Kubiak wants to be great at all phases of the football game. Everyone talks about the offense and defense when they are discussing a football team.

The one unit that most leave out is the special teams unit. The special teams unit plays a huge role for every team, whether it is good or bad. Kubiak wants the Raiders' special teams unit to be the best in the NFL. Kubiak has now brought in a veteran special teams coordinator in Joe DeCamillis.

Per Raiders

Joe DeCamillis has been named Special Teams Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, the club announced Monday.

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeCamillis, a longtime NFL special teams coach, spent the past two seasons serving as the South Carolina Gamecocks’ associate head coach/special teams coordinator. In 2025, he was nominated for the Broyles Award for his work with a special teams unit that was completely overhauled from the previous year.

DeCamillis spent the 2023 season at the University of Texas where he served as a special assistant to the head coach. In his lone season in Austin, the Longhorns tied for 10th in the nation with three blocked kicks, ranked 11th in the nation with a 15.9-yard punt return average and 16th in the country with a net punting average of 41.8 yards. Texas won the Big 12 title and advanced to the College Football Playoffs.

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos special teams coach Joe DeCamillis during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Prior to his time at UT, DeCamillis spent the previous 34 years in the NFL, including 32 as a special teams coach. He helped lead his squad to seven AFC or NFC Championship Game appearances and four Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

DeCamillis began his NFL career as an administrative assistant for his father-in-law, then Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves. DeCamillis was promoted to a position on Reeves’ coaching staff in 1991 as a special teams assistant and spent two years in that post with the Broncos.

Dec. 4, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys special teams coach Joe DeCamillis against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeCamillis continued to work for Coach Reeves as a special teams coach for the New York Giants from 1993-96 and the Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003. After Reeves’ departure, DeCamillis remained on the Falcons’ staff through the 2006 season.

DeCamillis NFL Resume

He has also served as a special teams coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-08), and as the special teams coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (2009-12), Chicago Bears (2013-14), Denver Broncos (2015-16), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20) and Los Angeles Rams (2021-22). He also held the title of Assistant Head Coach while with the Bears and served as the interim head coach for one game in Denver’s 2016 season.

Dec 4, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Denver Broncos assistants Joe DeCamillis (left) and Wade Phillips during pre game warmups before an NFL football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Joe DeCamillis.