Ex-Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Gives Harsh Reality About Today's NFL
The National Football League has shifted in many different ways over the last two decades. The NFL has made many changes to its games that involve the players, franchises, coaches, owners, and many more.
It is not the same NFL that we have seen in the past, and some things make more sense than others. The one big one has been the safety of the players and how the game is being officiated now. That has always been a topic that comes up every season, and the NFL does it best.
Now, in the NFL, you cannot do certain things that we have seen in the past. Whether it is a way the teams practice, how they play the game on a weekly basis, or all the rule changes that are coming into the NFL. Over the last two seasons, the big one has been the dynamic kickoff. This season, teams are getting the ball at the 35-yard line if the kickoff lands directly for a touchback. Teams used to get the ball at the 20-yard line for a touchdown.
The one that gets talked about every offseason is what the players and teams are allowed to do as part of their offseason program. Teams do not practice as much as they used to. Not that they do not want to, but the NFL has changed the way teams schedule practice. And you can see the product on the field taking a bit hit. Especially when the NFL season starts. The drop off is seen. That is because of how teams practice and how much time they get in pads.
Jon Gruden
Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gave his thoughts on today's NFL.
"When it comes to execution, it all goes back to preparation," Gruden told the Carr brothers on the Home Grown Network. "A lot of the route running, you really have to look long and hard to find a lot of great trip combinations or slot combinations or individual double moves. You do not see a lot of routes like we used to see. I think everything is starting to shrink down. I think people are starting to catch up with a little bit of the shotgun RPO offense."
"I do see tackling is probably at an all-time low. We just do not practice tackling. Pad level is not as good as it used to be ... There are a lot of things that are just a little bit different."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.