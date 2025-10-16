How the Raiders Are Developing Young Talent to Rebuild Their Roster
Entering the season, the Las Vegas Raiders knew the strength of their defense and one of the primary strengths of the team would be its defensive line. Las Vegas emphasized the unit all offseason long, as games are won and lost in the trenches.
Raiders' Rationale
When building out their roster, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen than any other position group. That decision is already paying dividends for the Silver and Black, as it has allowed several players a chance to contribute.
Before Wednesday's practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised defensive lineman Jonah Laulu with continuing to develop into a contributor for the Raiders. Laulu has a chance to solidify himself as a solid player for the Raiders this season and beyond.
"Yeah, I may have said earlier on, that when we first came here and are looking through the film and trying to pick out guys and see stuff, I thought he looked like he really showed traits that, 'Why isn't he a starter?' And so, we've just treated him like that the whole time that we've talked to him and coached him and set our expectations for him, and he's totally living up to it," Carroll said.
“He's playing great football. It's not just size, weight, speed thing, it's his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique you saw, great pass rushes over the last couple weeks where he's winning one on ones, and he's doing a tremendous job. The plays we like the most were the perimeter tackles that he made out on the edge, just showing great effort, really complete effort.
Carroll noted his excitement for Laulu, as it appears the young defensive tackle has turned a corner. He has continued to make plays throughout the first few weeks of the season. Las Vegas was searching for one of their rotational defensive tackles to step up, Laulu has done so.
“So, I'm really fired up for him. He's kind of come out of nowhere, and a local kid and all that kind of stuff. It's a great story, but he's doing it by hard work. Robbie's [Leonard] doing a great job with him, and just can't wait to see what happens next," Carroll said.
