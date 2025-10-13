Las Vegas Native Jonah Laulu is Officially on the Rise
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a young defensive lineman who continues to evolve into a dependable rotational player. Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans showcased some of the Raiders' rising young talent the Raiders have.
If there is one position group the Raiders have valued over the past three seasons, it is the defensive line. The Raiders are guilty of ignoring several other position groups, but defensive line is not one. The Raiders have added numerous defensive tackles and it has started to pay off for them.
Watch below to see what breakout DL Jonah Laulu had to say Sunday
Las Vegas Native Making Plays
The Raiders knew entering the season that they would need their young stable of defensive tackles to step up this season in the absence of Christian Wilkins. Las Vegas has invested heavily in the defensive tackle position over the past couple of seasons in free agency and the NFL Draft.
One of the players the Raiders expected to take a step forward this season, is defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. The Las Vegas native is starting to make a name for himself as he gradually makes an increased impact for the Raiders' defense.
“This is a good feeling knowing we go to work every day and we practice really hard. You guys should see the stuff we do out there as a D-line. It's just us coming together collectively and pushing each other. Our mindset is to be the heartbeat of the team," Laulu said.
The Raiders registered six sacks on the day, with Laulu being resposible for one of them. He now has four sacks on the season, which ranks near the top of the league for interior defensive linemen. Laulu has continued to improve over the past two seasons.
He looks to continue developing into a contributor for the Raiders, as they could certainly use his skill set on the defensive line. Laulu has spent time working with veterans Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler, among others, to help him develop his game to where it is now.
Last season, Laulu registered 35 tackles and a sack in 17 games. Through the first six games of this season, Laulu has 16 tackles and four sacks. The second-year defensive tackle is on pace to completely outdo his rookie season after an offseason of hard work.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take