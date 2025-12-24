How Injuries Will Impact the Raiders in Week 17

The final two games of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season will take place without several of their top players.

Raiders' First Injury Report for Week 17

Las Vegas' injury report for Wednesday's practice was a little lighter than it has been lately. Maxx Crosby and Raheem Mostert did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Kolton Miller and Caleb Rogers were limited on Wednesday, and Tyler Lockett was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Raiders' injury report was relatively light. Still, the 6'4 and 6'3 respective elephants in the room are the additions of Brock Bowers and Jeremy Chinn to the Injured Reserve list on Wednesday. Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson recently analyzed the loss of Bowers.

"Yeah, what a warrior he is, to be honest with you. I think that the great athletes in any sport, with basketball, football, baseball, I think the great ones -- it's one thing to play injured, but when you still play well when you're injured, that tells you something about the person,” Olson said.

“So yeah, we were fortunate to have him. It was certainly a letdown when we found out the news this week, because you didn't see it in his play, even as the coach. He's not one to complain or he's not ever going to tell you. He's one of those players that you have to probably protect from himself because he's so tough, so disappointing for him."

Las Vegas' defense losing Chinn was about as significant a blow as the unit has taken all season, if not the biggest. As the Raiders prepare for the final two games of the season, they will officially be without several of their best players on both sides of the ball.

On Wednesday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how significant a loss Chinn is for a Raiders defense that has already had to overcome plenty of adversity this season. The Raiders will be shorthanded the rest of the way.

"You're missing one of your better players. But this league is a collision sport. The guys got to be ready to step up. The injuries occur. We can't be worried about that. All other 31 teams are dealing with injuries. So, other guys got to step in there, and we're going to miss his physical presence,” Graham said.

“But am I expecting the guys that come in for him not to be physical? No. I mean, they have to be physical. Do they have to tackle? Yes. Do they have to cover? So, schematically, who knows. But just in terms of, you're missing a good player out there, but everybody's missing good players right now, this time of season."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Never miss a Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE