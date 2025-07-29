Raiders' Offseason Addition Already Getting Comfortable in Training Camp
It remains unclear what to make of the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders, as they are in the early stages of implementing a wave of roster and coaching changes. However, it is fair to assume they will be better than last season. Entering the offseason, the Raiders desperately needed to add skill players.
Las Vegas did so in a significant way by adding Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton. So far in training camp, Bech has looked solid. On the first day of pads, Bech made several tough and contested catches. While it is still early, Bech has shown the ability to be an asset for the Raiders.
Bech will have to continue working hard throughout training camp, but it is easy to envision him developing into a contributor for the Raiders. It appears Bech could potentially grow into a possession receiver for the Raiders, especially underneath coverages.
Bech could become a jack of all trades in Chip Kelly's offense and has the potential to thrive if used correctly.
Following training camp, Bech noted his comfortability early in the process.
“I'm starting to feel very comfortable in the offense. Some days you'll see me at outside, some days you'll see me at inside, some days you'll see me at both. I know the Z and the A pretty well, obviously it's a lot of time studying the playbook. It's definitely you get what you put into it, so all the hours you put into studying the playbook kind of starts showing out on the field," Bech said.
"Coming back from OTAs and really just grinding during OTAs and looking over it during the summer and our break and coming back and kind of going install by install, it hasn't just allowed me, but it's allowed all the guys to come out here and play fast, free, physical. Everybody's getting a much better understanding of the offense, the schemes we're trying to run, what we're trying to do, what we're trying to accomplish, and where we're trying to go.
"And I think it's just been great for everybody, and I think you can really tell there's been a big jump from OTAs and now just scheme wise that the guys knowing what to do, know where to go, when to do different things in route, runs, or whatever may be runs, so it's been great.”
