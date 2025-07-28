The Raiders Are Doing Things Differently This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new general manager, quarterback, running back, offensive coordinator, and several new starters on defense. Las Vegas has more than a few new aspects to its team this upcoming season.
Perhaps most significantly, Las Vegas has a new way of doing things.
Following training camp, third-year tight end Michael Mayer noted a few of the things that have been different for him and his teammates under Pete Carroll.
"The culture has been great, the positivity, the uplifting, the teaching has come from a place of love, a place of, 'This is what we need you to do. This is kind of where we're taking things,' and it's all about relationships, also. I've got Steck [Luke Steckel], who is in the tight end room, just like I had last year, and he's awesome, he's great. But in terms of relationship-based, starting with Pete [Carroll], starting with [John] Spytek, and then all the way down, even defensive coaches," Mayer said.
"I'm talking to defensive coaches, eating breakfast with them, hanging out, talking about where I'm from, stuff like that. And some of that stuff you just didn't really have before. So, I'm really excited about that."
Las Vegas has already experienced the impact of the changes within the locker room. For a team that has had a rocky past two seasons, which included the firing of two head coaches, the Raiders must continue to strengthen their bond in preparation for a grueling 17-game season.
"There's a lot of just great team camaraderie, team community, and I think that's the first step in kind of winning games, it really is. You've got to be together. You've got to be on the same page all the time. You've got to be eating breakfast, talking together," Mayer said.
"You've got to be in the meetings all day together, like you have to talk, you have to communicate. And it's not really my way or the highway, that's not what we're doing here. We want to win games, and we're trying to do kind of the best way possible. What's the best way we can do this? Not this is the way it's going to be. What's the best way to win games, to score points, and help our team?"
