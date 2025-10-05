The True Key to a Raiders Victory Over Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to leave Indianapolis today with a huge win. With a win, the Raiders will end their three-game losing streak. The Raiders have not been playing their best football, but they believe that they have made the right adjustments all week to put them in a great position to win today's game.
They are taking on a Colts team that has gotten off to a great 3-1 start and has been looking like a top team in the AFC. The Raiders will have their hands full but this is a game that the Silver and Black could win. They will need to play better than they did the last couple of weeks.
Quarterback Geno Smith needs to take care of the ball. He has been a turnover machine this season, and that has not been the thing they have been wanting to see from a veteran quarterback like Smith.
Raiders Key to Victory
The Raiders' defense has been the strongest unit for this team, and they will need to be that today. The Raiders have been one of the best teams at stopping the run. They will have another task of containing Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. He has been one of the best backs in the NFL this season, and his best games in the NFL have come against the Silver and Black. They know what they have to stop.
The Raiders defensive line will be the key to the Raiders in today's game. They will need to make sure that they can at least contain Taylor. It will not be an easy thing to do, but the Raiders have to make another player beat them.
"Absolutely. Their offense, again, they lead the league or I think they're really high in play action pass. They have the top rusher in the NFL. So, I mean, it starts there. You've got to stop the run to try to minimize the effectiveness of the play action," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
"But that's going to be a great challenge with the combination of their O-line, their tight ends who block, the quarterback getting them in the right checks and the fact that they have vertical threats. So, you commit too much here, then they're running by you. So, we got to be mindful of that."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.