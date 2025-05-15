Raiders' Jordan Meredith Outlook for 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be a completely different offense next season. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Everyone will be talking about the move they made for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about guard Jordan Meredith and his outlook for the 2025 season on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Jordan Meredith, a guy that the Raiders are hardly paying anything to, and was one of the top guards in the NFL last year," said Carpenter. "This kid is tough ... He does not try to be who he is not. He is very comfortable in his own skin. His teammates really like him. But he does not try to be everybody's buddy. All right, Jordan Meredith is not your kind of guy. Great, he does not care. I like that about him."
"Last year playing through the roof ... He is easy going, very comfortable. I cannot tell you how many times last year, walking into the locker room, he was reading the playbook or looking at information. He does not strike me as a book nerd ... but he strikes me as a football nerd, which is a great compliment. I love his game ... Work hard type of guy. Gonna go work in the weight room. gonna watch film, gonna read the playbook."
