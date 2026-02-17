Why Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Is Still Booming

Allegiant Stadium is one of the best stadiums in the United States, if not the best stadium in the country. Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, which makes it even more iconic, as the Raiders are a franchise that is known all over the world. Allegiant Stadium is not only a place for football.

Allegiant Stadium hosts concerts, different sporting events, and is a venue for the biggest events that happen. It opened in 2020, but this stadium is already the best of the best, and it continues to bring people all across the globe.

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Al Davis torch is pictured during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Allegiant Stadium attendance during the final quarter of 2025 to the final quarter of 2024.

"Allegiant Stadium attracted 531,609 visitors for 38 events from October through December 2025. During the same period of 2024, 512,145 attended 40 events," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Could Improve Allegiant Stadium Attendance

"While down from the total average of 560,351 for the fourth quarter of 2021 through 2023, any increase in Vegas-related numbers is a positive. Overall, Las Vegas underwent a 7.5-percent reduction in tourism during the second half of 2025."

"The nine 2025 Raiders home games generated 497,934 visitors to Allegiant Stadium. On average, 63 percent of those who showed up do not reside in Southern Nevada."

Allegiant Stadium | Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, Sports Illustrated

"If gambling isn’t going to attract people to Las Vegas like it once did, Las Vegas needs to give people other reasons to go there. The Raiders are doing that. Imagine what will happen if/when the Raiders become a consistent contender again."

"That will be good for Las Vegas, and for the league. The NFL is far more interesting when the Raiders are a viable franchise. Since qualifying for the Super Bowl in 2002, the Raiders have made it to the playoffs only twice."

Allegiant Stadium | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"It will also help if Las Vegas gets another Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium is believed to be on track to host Super Bowl LXIII, only five years after its first time staging the game."

On the Raiders' side of things, they want to see more of Raider Nation out in Allegiant Stadium for their home games. But the Raiders organization has to give them something to cheer for and look forward to seeing when they go to the games. The Raiders need to give these fans some product that they are going to be happy with seeing. That has not been the case for the Raiders since they made the move to Las Vegas.

