` Raiders Key to Victory Revealed for Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start the season off 2-0 in Week 2. The stage is set for the Silver and Black, and it will be on Monday Night Football against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This matchup is going to be critical for both teams to see what they will do in the AFC West this season. Both teams are riding big victories that opened up their season. For the Raiders, it is only Week 2, but this one feels like a big game.
They checked one box to open up the season, and now they are going to do their best to check another. If they want teams to respect the Raiders, these are the type of games they have to win. These are the games that set the tone for the rest of the season and give the team the confidence to see that they can compete in this league. Standing in their way this week is a divisional rival that is looking for the same thing.
Raiders defensive line
The Chargers team that the Raiders are facing on Monday Night has a good quarterback and head coach combo as well. The Raiders are going to have their hands full with quarterback Justin Herbert. He is going to try to destroy the Raiders' defense, and the Raiders' defense is going to try to destroy the Chargers' offense. It is a much up that is going to show who is better.
A huge key to victory for this Raiders team is going to be their front four. It will be led by Maxx Crosby. They also have Adam Butler, who has great gap integrity, Thomas Butler IV with a quick twitch, and Malcolm Koonce, looking to dominate. These four can potentially determine the game in Week 2.
"Justin Hubert did a tremendous job against the Chiefs. I have always said I liked Justin Herbert. I think he is a good quarterback, but I do not think he is elite," said our Hondo Carpenter. "He has a lot of those physical traits, but he has to take that next step, and I think he will tell you that ... To me, it is going to be a real key to this game is the Raiders have to be able to get pressure with only rushing four."
