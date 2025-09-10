Raiders' Maxx Crosby Explains Advantage of Having DC Patrick Graham On Field
Coming into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders had made a lot of different changes to their franchise and team from top to bottom. They wanted to make sure they got the best personnel in the building who could give them the best chance to be successful this season. They brought in head coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
A coach that they were able to bring back from the previous regime was defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Bringing back Graham was a huge deal for the new regime. One thing that the Raiders wanted to make sure they kept together was the defensive coordinator. They saw how much better this Raiders defense had gotten under Graham, and they did not want to lose that. Since coming over to the Raiders, Graham has improved this defense each season.
Patrick Graham
He is one of the best, if not the best defensive coordinators in the National Football League. And he showed it in the Raiders win in Week 1. Graham made great adjustments in that game, which got the defense playing lights out. That was one of the differences in the game.
Graham had a great game plan on how he wanted to attack, and he was able to add to that by changing it up. Coming into the season, a lot of people had questions about the defense going into the season. But after Week 1, Graham has answered a lot of those questions about his defense.
They want to be a top defense this season and they got off to a good start. The Raiders defense will continue to improve and build more chemistry with each other. It is going to be important for this team to play well on defense, as it is going to help the team out a lot.
“Patrick Graham is the man,” said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his podcast “The Rush.” “He is hilarious, he swears that he is swaggy, he is just one of us, one of the guys. Having him on the sidelines with us has been so dope. Because I know that he is more comfortable just being with us, you know what I mean. Before the games in the past years ago, he would be super stressed out and you know ‘I need to make sure everything is all right.”
“He is a Yale guy, he is smart. He is one of those guys that used to worry but now it is like him being on the sidelines and him telling us in the meetings."
‘I believe in y’all. I know you guys are going to do your things.’ Having him feel that emotion, and really like on the sidelines, it is a whole different feeling than being in the booth. It was awesome having him down there. We love Pat. He has been awesome and me and Pat’s relationship has been strong for years now, and he is a guy I give a tough of credit to in my career, because he has helped me a lot.
