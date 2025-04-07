BREAKING: Raiders Retain Several FAs
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday that they have retained five exclusive rights free agents: defensive tackle Matthew Butler,
linebacker
Kana’i Mauga, guard Jordan Meredith,
defensive end Charles Snowden, and cornerback Sam Webb.
Per the NFL, an exclusive rights free agent is "any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams."
The Raiders announced the move via a press release Monday evening.
Per the Raiders:
"[Butler] enters his third season with Las Vegas after initially being drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round (175th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft…Last season, played in seven games with one start and registered a career-high nine tackles (four solo)…Spent the majority of the 2023 season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for the final two games and posting one tackle…As a rookie in 2022, played in six games and registered five tackles (one) and 0.5 sacks…Has appeared in 15 career games with one start and recorded 15 tackles (five) and 0.5 sacks."
"[Mauga] enters his third season with the Raiders after signing to the team’s practice squad in 2022…Has played in 17 career games and recorded two tackles on defense and three tackles on special teams…Played collegiately at USC where he appeared in 43 career games with 24 starts from 2018-21 and totaled 116 tackles (51 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble."
"[Meredith] entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 before signing to the Raiders practice squad in 2022…Enters his third season with Las Vegas and has appeared in 32 career games with nine starts for the Raiders…In 2024, started a career-high eight contests (five at left guard and three at right guard)."
"[Snowden] enters his second season with the Raiders after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2021…Has also spent time on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023)…Has appeared 18 career games with nine starts and totaled 39 tackles (18 solo), 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four passes defensed."
"[Webb] Joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has played in 29 career games with three starts, totaling 33 tackles (24 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble…Last season, played on special teams in 11 games…In 2023, started the season on the practice squad before being signed by the Carolina Panthers, where he played in one game before re-joining the Raiders practice squad…As a rookie in 2022, played in all 17 games and recorded the third-most tackles in a single season by an undrafted rookie in Raiders history (33), while adding three passes defensed, one forced fumble and three tackles on special teams."
