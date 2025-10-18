Raiders Offense Must Defy the Odds in Week 7
Through the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most unpredictable teams, at least compared to their offseason expectations. Many thought coming into the year that they might be feisty enough on offense to be a fun, competitive weekly opponent, but the defense would be too flawed for them to be true playoff threats.
Well, six games in, the Raiders’ D has been much better than their attack. Las Vegas currently ranks 23rd in points allowed and 11th in yards — although the latter is partly deflated from all of their offensive turnovers leading to short fields for the opposition.
Still, the defense has been surprisingly capable. If the offense was ever able to meet its potential, the Raiders could be a much more competent team than initially expected. They’ll need Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and the rest of the attack to step up if they want to stand any chance of upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
Raiders‘ offense doubted to have productive day
1. Geno Smith over/under 209.5 passing yards
FanDuel isn’t expecting a shootout between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in this Week 7 matchup. He’s crossed his 209.5-yard line in half of his games this season.
It’s interesting that the books aren’t projecting KC to build a big lead that would force Smith to sling it in hopes of catching up. The three games he threw for over 210 yards were the Raiders’ win over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener and two blowout losses versus the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts — two high-octane offenses.
2. Ashton Jeanty over/under 60.5 rushing yards
Not only are the Raiders doubted to find much success through the air, but they aren’t expected to find much running room on the ground either. The Chiefs give up the seventh-least yards per carry on defense. If they can run it up early, they could force Las Vegas to abandon the run.
However, Ashton Jeanty has crossed his 60.5-yard line in four straight games now. The Raiders might want to get him going early to try to control the tempo and play ball-control football in hopes of pulling off the upset by limiting Patrick Mahomes’ touches.
3. Geno Smith -184 to throw an interception
The odds that Geno Smith gives up a pick have steadily increased. He’s now reached 10 in six games, an absurd pace with only two games without an interception.
The Chiefs have picked off their opponents four times this season, 11th in the NFL. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has been highly aggressive this year to try to offset their weakened personnel. Smith will undoubtedly face some dialed-up pressure in this one.
