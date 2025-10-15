Raiders Face Daunting Climb to Pull Off Week 7 Upset
The Las Vegas Raiders have basically gone chalk across the board through their first six games of the 2025 NFL season. Aside from their upset over the New England Patriots in the opener, they've won the matchups they were supposed to and lost when they were the underdogs.
However, the product they've put on the field has been highly discouraging. They weren't expected to knock off the Indianapolis Colts, but few thought it would be a 40-6 blowout defeat, either. The Raiders just haven't been nearly as competitive as anticipated, largely because their offense hasn't been nearly as effective as it was made out to be in the offseason.
Even in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas' attack still didn't do anything worth writing home about. Once believed to possibly be spunky playoff contenders, the Raiders might just be among the top of the basement-dwellers this year. They have a great opportunity to prove otherwise in Week 7.
Can Raiders show some life?
On paper, only one game separates the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in the standings. However, the sentiment between these two teams couldn't be further apart, despite their respective 2-4 and 3-3 records. While the Raiders have been underwhelming considering their talent, the Chiefs have overcome some significant question marks and have appeared to be top contenders again with Xavier Worthy back in the lineup.
KC's defense has been surprisingly stout despite the personnel they lost in the offseason. The offense has been explosive ever since Worthy returned from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener. Las Vegas has the pleasure of being the first team to play the Chiefs this year with both Worthy and Rashee Rice available, with the latter's suspension ending after the six weeks.
Unsurprisingly, the Raiders are heavy underdogs in this one. FanDuel has them listed at +520 on the moneyline, spotting them 11.5 points on the spread. If there was ever a game that Las Vegas needed its offense to show its full potential, it's this matchup with Patrick Mahomes and KC's attack.
The Chiefs have detonated in every game since getting Worthy back, and Rice's arrival should only further raise their ceiling. They've averaged 31.6 points in the last three weeks, and they've played defenses much stronger than the Raiders', at least on paper. Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and the rest of Las Vegas' offense have to fire on all cylinders if they want any chance of staying in this game, especially with Brock Bowers out. The over/under has been set at 45.5 points.
