Raiders See Offensive Superstars Miss Practice in Thursday's Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders released their injury report on Thursday as they finalize preparations to play Kansas City.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders named five players to Thursday's injury report.
Did Not Participate
Brock Bowers (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee/ toe), and Justin Shorter (illness) did not participate. Bowers and Meyers were out on Wednesday, while Shorter was an addition on Thursday.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Bowers on Monday and if he could return this week.
"No, I don't know about that," stated Carroll. "I mean, I'm hopeful, yeah, but we're looking after him. There's a big bye coming up and all that kind of stuff. An extra week, a couple weeks you get before you have to come back. So, I can't tell you. I'm optimistic always, but that doesn't mean we're getting him back. So, you look at the long haul of it, it might be best to just guarantee that he's full speed and back. So, we'll see how we handle that."
Limited
Dylan Laube (hamstring) and Alex Bachman (ankle) were limited. Laube didn't practice on Wednesday while Bachman was a Thursday addition.
Raiders on Injured Reserve
Carroll commented on Aiden O'Connell's and Lonnie Johnson Jr's progress earlier in the week.
"Yeah, both those guys are doing great in their rehab," stated Carroll. "They both have beautiful attitudes about it. Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] has been battling. He's trying to get back now, and so it's kind of the same format of this week coming up and the next week off. It gives these guys a real chance to guarantee it and maximize their return opportunity. But they're doing well. Aidan's [O'Connell] throwing the ball. Lonnie's on the field running, and it's just a matter of this week, next week kind of thing. So, we're in good shape on those guys."
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs named nine players to the injury report. Rashee Rice is set to make his season debut this week after serving a six-game NFL suspension.
Did Not Participate
Josh Simmons (personal) continued his absence from practice. He missed Wednesday as well.
Full
Brashard Smith (illness), Hollywood Brown (achilles) Charles Omenihu (ankle), Nikko Remigio (thumb), Jawaan Taylor (knee), Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ ankle), Rashee Rice (other), and Jerry Tillery (elbow) were full participants.
Only Smith missed practice on Wednesday.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!