Raiders See Offensive Superstars Miss Practice in Thursday's Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders might be without critical players for another week

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders released their injury report on Thursday as they finalize preparations to play Kansas City.

The Raiders named five players to Thursday's injury report.

Did Not Participate

Brock Bowers (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee/ toe), and Justin Shorter (illness) did not participate. Bowers and Meyers were out on Wednesday, while Shorter was an addition on Thursday.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Bowers on Monday and if he could return this week.

Brock Bowers
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"No, I don't know about that," stated Carroll. "I mean, I'm hopeful, yeah, but we're looking after him. There's a big bye coming up and all that kind of stuff. An extra week, a couple weeks you get before you have to come back. So, I can't tell you. I'm optimistic always, but that doesn't mean we're getting him back. So, you look at the long haul of it, it might be best to just guarantee that he's full speed and back. So, we'll see how we handle that."

Limited

Dylan Laube (hamstring) and Alex Bachman (ankle) were limited. Laube didn't practice on Wednesday while Bachman was a Thursday addition.

Raiders on Injured Reserve

Carroll commented on Aiden O'Connell's and Lonnie Johnson Jr's progress earlier in the week.

Pete Carroll
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Yeah, both those guys are doing great in their rehab," stated Carroll. "They both have beautiful attitudes about it. Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] has been battling. He's trying to get back now, and so it's kind of the same format of this week coming up and the next week off. It gives these guys a real chance to guarantee it and maximize their return opportunity. But they're doing well. Aidan's [O'Connell] throwing the ball. Lonnie's on the field running, and it's just a matter of this week, next week kind of thing. So, we're in good shape on those guys."

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs named nine players to the injury report. Rashee Rice is set to make his season debut this week after serving a six-game NFL suspension.

Did Not Participate

Josh Simmons (personal) continued his absence from practice. He missed Wednesday as well.

Full

Brashard Smith (illness), Hollywood Brown (achilles) Charles Omenihu (ankle), Nikko Remigio (thumb), Jawaan Taylor (knee), Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ ankle), Rashee Rice (other), and Jerry Tillery (elbow) were full participants.

Brashard Smith
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) returns a kick against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Only Smith missed practice on Wednesday.

