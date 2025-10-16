Raiders Give Disappointing Answers to Week Six Offensive Questions
Last week, before the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Tennessee Titans, I asked five questions of the Raiders' offense. Here is how they responded.
1. Is Chip Kelly the problem?
Certainly not the solution. Blocking scheme is terrible, play sequencing makes no sense, the overreliance and underusage of Ashton Jeanty makes no sense, Geno Smith is playing some of the worst football of his career, the ball isn't getting to the right spots and the right time, and the lack of rookie production outside of Jeanty is unacceptable.
The Raiders tied the Broncos for the lowest points scored against the Titans this season. The Broncos played in the season opener. The Raiders played a defeated squad who would fire their head coach the next day.
2. What can the Raiders do right now to change the narrative on Geno Smith's tenure?
Bench him. Or install a completely different offense because the fact that Smith had one of the better games of his short Raiders career and still looked awful only indicates bad things moving forward.
His lone touchdown came because Devin White strip-sacked Ward, placing the ball at the two-yard line. Devin White was in that position because Germaine Pratt forced his way out of the franchise. If that's the circumstances needed for Smith to succeed, things aren't looking too hot right now.
3. Can Ashton Jeanty run the Raiders to victory?
Yes he can. In fact, if not for Jeanty, the Raiders might as well pack this season up, go home, a brew a nice pot of tea because, despite winning against one of the worst teams in the NFL, Jeanty was the only man in the Silver and Black to have positive rushing yards on Sunday.
Jeanty had 23 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.
4. Do the Raiders have a quick fire response to anything Cam Ward does?
They do. They turned Ward's first turnover into points, even though they needed three plays and to lose a total of three yards on the first two to score from a possession that started at the Titans' two-yard line.
They also turned White's interception to end the first half into second-half points. It did help that Ward was struggling, and the Titans are a dumpster fire of an organization.
5. When the Titans give the Raiders the alley to victory, do they have the ability to walk on the rocky path?
Walk is a strong term. I would use the term crawl or scoot or limp or something that doesn't signify the strength of walking. It was an awful performance. There's very few positives and a lot of the same old, same old.
