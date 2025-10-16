Raiders Rumors vs. Reality: What’s Really Going On in Las Vegas?
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we explore how franchises facing challenges become susceptible to innuendo, rumors, and opinions that may not reflect the truth. We address these narratives—both real and imagined—head-on.
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) are looking to keep the positive momentum from a win over the NFLs worst team this past weekend going.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we explore how franchises facing challenges become susceptible to innuendo, rumors, and opinions that may not reflect the truth. We address these narratives—both real and imagined—head-on.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
There is a great weight on the shoulders of Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and Pete Carroll to get the franchise headed in the right direction tangibly. Of that there is no doubt.
On Wednesday, Pete Carroll spoke about the team and discussed the issues that the Raiders are facing.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: When you're facing someone like Patrick Mahomes who has seen every kind of defense, just how challenging is that going against a player like that?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Yeah, he's as good as you can get. He really is. He's a fantastic football player, creative and innovative and tough, and he's running like crazy this year, which really just makes him a bigger threat. So, this is as hard as it gets."
Q: From your time growing up in The Bay, have you learned that Raiders-Chiefs has always been kind of a rivalry? Now that you're stepping into this rivalry, what is your thoughts on heading to Kansas City?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I don't see it as a rivalry, in that regard, the way that you're thinking of it. I mean, this is an opportunity against a team that has dominated our division for a long time, and you have to beat good teams if you're going to be any good, and you have to beat good teams in your division if you're going to be any good. And so, it's a great opportunity for us to play these guys. They're kind of rolling right now. They've been going good the last few weeks, and it's going be very difficult."
Q: What has stood out to you about the way Andy Reid has built the Chiefs into the team they are today?
Coach Carroll: "Oh, man. Andy's [Reid] always been a great coach. He always has been and everywhere he's been. We all get knocked around some during the process of it, but to sustain, I think it's 10 years in a row they've won the division, I mean, that's remarkable, incredible consistency. And that's because he's got it all in hand. He knows the whole thing. His team plays well in all three phases. They play complimentary football all the time. They've been doing it for the longest time, and it's sustained and it's beyond reproach. You can't even challenge anything that he's done. He's done great."
Q: What's key to building off the success you had last week and taking it into this week?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it's really important that we play well in all three phases like we've been talking about. We've got to find the balance, but one phase of it doesn't hold us back in some way. So, we had a tremendous game on special teams last week, which was really important after what we've been through, defense did a great job and offense did what we needed to get it done to win a football game. We were ahead, we got to play with the lead, and we were able to hang on to that. So, much like I talk about any of these teams, you got to have really, all completely balanced approach or you just going to win sometimes and not other times. So, that's what we're shooting for."
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s discuss the Silver and Black’s disastrous start, and Pete Carroll’s comments.
Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s horrible start to the 2025 season, and Pete Carroll’s comments, when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE