It is Time to Stop Underrating Raiders TE Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders have one half a dynamic duo back, and the results are undeniable. The Raiders are a different team without one of their most underrated players.
What Mayer Brings to the Table
After missing multiple games, Mayer returned against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Mayer would finish with five catches for 50 yards, and a touchdown. Mayer's presence gave Raiders quarterback Geno Smith an asset he had sorely missed over the two prior weeks.
Before practice on Wednesday, Smith noted his feelings on Mayer. Smith and the entire Raiders' offense are much better off with Mayer in the fold. With Mayer, Las Vegas' offense looked closer to what they had hoped to look on offense before several critical injuries.
“I think Mike's [Mayer] going to have a lot of games better than that. I think the world of Mike. I think the way he competes, the way he goes out there and blocks in the run game, is dynamic in the passing game. I mean, he's even great after the catch," Smith said.
"I think he's going to have a lot of good games. Having him back does a lot for our offense. He's a guy, again, who I rely on, we rely on. And he's such a great player. I just want to continue to let him do his thing and get him the ball.”
Following Sunday's win, Mayer explained his thought process on his role in the offense. Las Vegas uses Mayer in a variety of ways, all over the field. The talented tight end stresses opposing defenses in ways few other secondary tight ends can.
"Yeah, I think sometimes, if they're getting some pressure to Geno [Smith], sometimes it's good to just go quick with it and it worked out for us today. Geno does a good job of finding the open receiver when we are going quick,” Mayer said.
“We've got to find the holes, we've got to find the spaces, "Is its zone, is it a man, do I have to speed this route up," things like that. We'll go back and look at it. I don't know exactly the type of game -- I had some catches and some blocks, and I've got to go back and check the game. But Geno did a good job."
