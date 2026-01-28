Recently Released Insight into Raiders' HC Search Is Troubling

As teams around the league continue to solidify their head coaching positions, the Las Vegas Raiders' master plan to find the right head coach for their vacant role has made it to another day.

Las Vegas has continued to add candidates to their pool of interviewees, most recently Brian Daboll. He joins a list that has reportedly been narrowed down to Seattle Seahawks Offenisve Coordinator Klint Kubiak, Denver Broncos assistant, Davis Webb, and Buffalo Bills assistant Joe Brady.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently began taking more of a public role for Las Vegas. League insider Tom Pelissero noted that Brady's recent pledge to be more present on Raiders-related matters was real. Brady has widely been reported to have a significant role in the search.

"With Las Vegas, I just said it, I mean you've got Tom Brady who ostensibly is running the football operation along with John Spytek. People come out of those interviews just going, 'Who exactly is running the building? What exactly am I looking at here?'" Pelissero said.

"Tom lives in Miami. How is he co-running the football operations from 2,000 miles away in a really tough division where you're going up against Sean Payton, Andy Reid, and Jim Harbaugh?" This geographical disconnect adds another layer of complexity to a division already stacked with established coaching heavyweights.

Shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, Spytek elaborated on his relationship with Brady, as the two have a long history together. Spytek was careful to note that he and Brady see things similarly but not the same. They continue to work through the process of finding a head coach.

"I think people sometimes misunderstand mine and Tom's [Brady] relationship. We played together one year at Michigan, and then we didn't talk for 20 years, then he came to Tampa. But what really resonates with Tom and I think is our shared vision of what football is, and a lot of it goes back to Michigan," Spytek said.

"I think I've talked about this a little bit, but just the idea of work ethic and accountability and discipline and a team built on really the team. We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me."

“I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."

