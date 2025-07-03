Raiders-Chiefs Will Have a Different Vibe in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 season with a confidence level they have not had in many years.
When the new John Spytek-Pete Carroll regime took over in January, they knew this roster was far from competitive, so they made moves to improve it.
Adding Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and several other new pieces has made Raider Nation excited about what’s to come, 2025 and beyond.
For years, the Raiders have played under the Kansas City Chiefs’ thumb. It has been painful for players and fans alike to see their bitter rivals have such a stranglehold on the NFL.
However, things could be different when the Raiders and Chiefs battle it out twice this year.
The Chiefs dominated their way to their third straight Super Bowl appearance, and many thought they could become the first team in NFL history to three-peat. However, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined those plans.
After the Chiefs got shellacked in the Super Bowl, the perception of Kansas City’s team moving forward changed significantly. They went from the league’s top powerhouse to a dynasty that looked close to ending.
The Raiders certainly feel the same way; they want to take them down in 2025.
Kansas City took both match-ups last season after it looked like the Raiders had turned the tide in 2023. That certainly stung for a team that dealt with many issues in 2024.
With the Chiefs appearing to be on a downturn and the Raiders on an upswing, things could look different when these two teams face off this season.
The Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the NFL, but they may not be the dominant force they once were. Many of their top contributors, including tight end Travis Kelce, are a year older.
Kelce has dominated the Raiders in the past, but after two consecutive seasons failing to reach 1,000 receiving yards, it appears he could be in the twilight of his excellent NFL career.
The Raiders still must plan for Patrick Mahomes and players like Isiah Pacheco and Xavier Worthy. Kansas City’s defense is also still one of the best in the league.
However, one team’s confidence level is sky high, while the other’s could be fading.
Las Vegas could take advantage of its rivals this season.
Remember to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and their rivalries.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.