One Free Agent WR the Raiders Should Add
The Las Vegas Raiders will be young at the wide receiver position next season. The Raiders went after some young, talented wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if they do not make any more moves for a veteran wide receiver, they will go into the new season with talented rookies playing at wide receiver. But the Raiders like what they are seeing from their young core so far.
One receiver that the Raiders will count on next season is Jakobi Meyers. He will be the veteran leader at the wide receiver position. Meyers has been great since coming over to the Raiders, and he had his first 1000-yard season last year. Meyers was the Raiders No. 1 wide receiver last season, and he proved to them and to many that he is a true No.1 receiver in the National Football League.
Meyers had a great season last season, which included him not dropping any passes. That is incredible for a receiver to go a whole season without any drops. Now, next season, Meyers and the rest of the wide receivers will have a new veteran quarterback throwing them the football. And that is Geno Smith. That is good for the Raiders and the receivers to have a quarterback like Smith.
But if the Raiders want to add another veteran wide receiver to the team, there is one they are familiar with. That is wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Raiders have seen Allen throughout his career when he played for the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, Allen spent his season in Chicago with the Bears. Allen had a good season, and he still has a lot of games at the position.
The Raiders will be in training camp later this month, and that can give them a better understanding of what they are seeing from the young wide receivers and if they need to make any other moves in that group.
It will not be surprising to see the Raiders get a veteran wide receiver before the start of next season. And Allen can be the right fit for new head coach Pete Carroll.
The Raiders want to have a good season next year, and anyway they can get better, they will do so on both sides of the ball.
