One Remaining Free Agent the Raiders Should Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have made several strategic moves in free agency that have not been the most newsworthy but should turn out to be quality moves. The Raiders are focused on the draft, which is only weeks away. However, they still have time to improve their roster in free agency.
The Raiders have added players at nearly every position on their roster, which has been impacted by outgoing players in free agency. Las Vegas believes it has started to assemble a more competitive roster than the one it has had over the past two seasons.
While Las Vegas has arguably the best tight end in the National Football League, their group of wide receivers could undoubtedly use another talented receiver. The Raiders have made several run-of-the-mill signings this offseason, but could benefit from an additional move in free agency.
Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network recently compiled a list of one free agent every team in the league should consider signing. Stolte believes the Raiders should add veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, an unrestricted free agent.
The Raiders are familiar with Allen after facing him twice a season during his 11 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Allen would be a solid addition to the Raiders' group of wide receivers, which has been thin since Davante Adams's departure.
"The Las Vegas Raiders need to surround Geno Smith with some wide receiver talent quickly. Paying him this money and leaving him to throw to just Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers with a poor offensive line will leave him in a situation much worse than he had in Seattle," Stolte said.
"Keenan Allen did not look the part last season in Chicago, but a veteran quarterback and a new change of scenery could certainly help get him back on track. He is a smooth-operating route runner and could help mentor some of the younger pass-catchers on the team as well."
The Raiders have taken a cautious approach to free agency. They want to improve, but do so without spending irresponsibly on a weak class of free agents. While far from exciting, adding Allen could be another solid offseason move for Las Vegas.
