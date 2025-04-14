How Tetairoa McMillan Fits with the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most unique situations of any team in the National Football League. They have several pressing roster needs they must address this offseason.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News recently listed the top fits for the Raiders on draft night. Las Vegas has several roster holes that need to be addressed this summer. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the draft and can select one of their top picks to fill one of their many needs.
Moraitis noted that the Raiders have been thin at wide receiver since Davante Adams forced his way out of town early last season. Unexpectedly parting ways with Adams after he insisted that he wanted to stay with the team unquestionably set the Raiders' group of wide receivers back.
"The trade of Davante Adams last year has left the Raiders without a true No. 1 target. Jakobi Meyers is currently the team's best option at wide receiver, but we know he's better suited as a No. 2 option in the wide receivers room," Moraitis said.
"Enter McMillan, who is widely considered the best wide receiver in this year's class. McMillan has great size (6-foot-4, 214 pounds), is a strong route-runner and has sufficient speed to be a weapon on the outside for quarterback Geno Smith. A McMillan-Bowers-Meyers trio would be intriguing, to say the least."
Internally, the Raiders are fully confident in Meyers' ability to be the team's leading receiver. The veteran led the New England Patriots in receiving three consecutive seasons before joining the Raiders and would have led the Raiders in receiving last season if not for Bowers' historic season.
Meyers registered over 1,000 receiving yards last season with instability at quarterback. He likely could have reached 1,000 yards the season before, had Adams not publicly demanded more targets. He has proven a dependable option since joining Las Vegas two offseasons ago.
McMillan is undoubtedly one of the better options in the upcoming draft. However, the Raiders have too many needs to use the No. 6 pick in the draft on a wide receiver. Las Vegas must look to improve its roster in other ways with such a high pick.
Time will tell what the Raiders decide to do. However, if they want to add to the offensive side of the ball, there may be better options at No. 6 overall.
