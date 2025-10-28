Who the Raiders’ X Factor Is Moving Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders' embarrassing shutout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs highlights that this team doesn't have any playmakers. They're a talented roster, but can't seem to get it together, whether that be due to quarterback problems or coaching mismanagement.
Ashton Jeanty's slow rookie campaign is indicative of how poor the Raiders' use of their talent is. Geno Smith can't lead this team to a productive offense, and I fear Kenny Pickett is no better. This team needs one of its players to step up and take control of the team. But if not them, then who?
Raiders' X-Factor
Brock Bowers's sophomore season has been a far cry from the phenomenon he was in his rookie season. He's already missed more games than he did last season, and even when he was healthy, he wasn't getting the ball consistently enough to make his impact.
His best game of the season was their miraculous season opener win over the New England Patriots, where he was given five receptions on eight targets for 103 yards. After that, he wasn't able to crack 50 receiving yards in all of the other games he's played this season.
Bowers doesn't even have a receiving touchdown yet. It doesn't help that he's been dealing with an injury, which explains why the Raiders aren't feeding him the ball. However, that's exactly why he's the Raiders' biggest X-factor for the remainder of the season.
Their week eight bye will go a long way in rehabilitating not only Bowers, but also other players on their roster who need to get healthy. If Bowers is able to come back and looks like the player he was last season, it doesn't matter which quarterback is starting for the Raiders; their job will become a whole lot easier.
Bowers' Impact
A healthy Bowers on the field for the Raiders will do wonders for their offense. It gives them a clear goal to get the ball into his hands, as Jakobi Meyers' likely departure from the team removes any competition for the top target.
His ability to burn teams after the catch and with his route-running will make them less inclined to sell out on the run, which makes Jeanty's easier for him and makes it even harder to defend against this team. The Raiders' future success hinges on the health of Bowers, as he raises their floor exponentially when he's on the field.
