The One Team That Makes Sense For Raiders' Disgruntled Jakobi Meyers
When Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2025 season began, I believed he was next in line for a contract extension like all the receivers before him. The Raiders had just traded for Geno Smith. Why not give him an extension when he's coming off the best season of his career?
The Raiders should feel thankful they waited to see how the season would go, as at 2 - 5, Meyers looks like one of the most likely players to be wearing a new jersey before the end of the NFL trade deadline.
Landing Spots
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article going over the likely players to be moved and where they should be moved to. For Meyers, some of the top trade destinations for him are the Carolina Panthers, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline, it's probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands. Las Vegas may proclaim plans to win now, but Pete Carroll's operation just isn't clicking", said Benjamin.
Among all the teams he could be moved to, the one that makes the most sense for the Raiders is the Steelers. They made a change at quarterback in the offseason as well, but Aaron Rodgers has been playing at a much higher level than Smith has.
The Steelers are fully bought in on this year, and that's indicative of them trading for DK Metcalf to give Rodgers a dominant number one option. However, in that same breath, they traded away George Pickens and are now in need of a consistent number two option to complement their passing attack even more.
Meyers is a versatile receiver who can do it all for the Steelers' offense, and seeing as how the Steelers are going all-in this year, this works in favor of the Raiders. The Steelers would be more willing to overpay than some of the other landing spots listed because their window of contention is shorter than most.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on where Meyers should go WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.