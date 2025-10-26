Raiders Today

The One Team That Makes Sense For Raiders' Disgruntled Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be trading away some of their players before the NFL deadline. Where are some landing spots that make sense?

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2025 season began, I believed he was next in line for a contract extension like all the receivers before him. The Raiders had just traded for Geno Smith. Why not give him an extension when he's coming off the best season of his career?

The Raiders should feel thankful they waited to see how the season would go, as at 2 - 5, Meyers looks like one of the most likely players to be wearing a new jersey before the end of the NFL trade deadline.

Landing Spots

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article going over the likely players to be moved and where they should be moved to. For Meyers, some of the top trade destinations for him are the Carolina Panthers, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline, it's probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands. Las Vegas may proclaim plans to win now, but Pete Carroll's operation just isn't clicking", said Benjamin.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Among all the teams he could be moved to, the one that makes the most sense for the Raiders is the Steelers. They made a change at quarterback in the offseason as well, but Aaron Rodgers has been playing at a much higher level than Smith has.

The Steelers are fully bought in on this year, and that's indicative of them trading for DK Metcalf to give Rodgers a dominant number one option. However, in that same breath, they traded away George Pickens and are now in need of a consistent number two option to complement their passing attack even more.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meyers is a versatile receiver who can do it all for the Steelers' offense, and seeing as how the Steelers are going all-in this year, this works in favor of the Raiders. The Steelers would be more willing to overpay than some of the other landing spots listed because their window of contention is shorter than most.

