What’s Next for This Disappointing Raiders Team
There's no doubt that nothing in 2025 has gone as the Las Vegas Raiders were expecting before the season started. Raider Nation believed it was getting an upgrade in quarterback when Geno Smith was traded for, when in reality, they would've been better off saving their draft capital and running it back with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders believed they had a generational talent on their hands in Ashton Jeanty. Their decision to pair him with Chip Kelly behind their putrid offensive line explains why he hasn't been playing up to his potential that he flashed so often in college.
The Trade Deadline
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he broke down what each team should be doing for the NFL trade deadline, which is about a week away. For the Raiders, their disappointing start and demoralizing record make them perfect candidates for a team that should be trading away their players in exchange for assets.
"The Las Vegas Raiders made moves this offseason in hopes of immediately putting themselves in the playoff conversation. Despite trading for quarterback Geno Smith and hiring veteran head coach Pete Carroll, they haven't emerged as a true threat", said Sullivan.
A deep playoff run would've been hard to attain for this roster, but with the amount of talent they added in the offseason, a playoff berth was within reach for this team. Instead, they'll be lucky if their record is anywhere close to .500.
However, maybe that's for the best. This team hasn't worked out in a year where they were supposed to be competitive. It may be better for them to cut their losses and look to start anew next season with a fresh start.
"In fact, they are just 2-5 and fading fast. While Maxx Crosby has been a name contenders hope would be available, they reportedly are not going to move the star pass rusher. However, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a name that could very well be moved, and the veteran sounds like he'd welcome the change of scenery after requesting a trade this offseason".
Even amid their disappointment, this team would never move on from the best player they have on their team. However, Jakobi Meyers will likely be moved to a team with a need for a second option at wide receiver. He should be traded, as it does no good keeping him on the team when he's looking for a contract extension and the Raiders aren't willing to give it to him.
