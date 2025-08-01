Raiders LT Thankful for New Pact with Team
Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller, fresh off signing a $66 million contract extension with $42.5 million in guaranteed money, addressed the media after practice on Thursday, and until he said he was happy, you could not tell he just broke the bank.
He said the newfound wealth had not really sunk in yet. Thursday was just another day at the office for Miller.
“I went to bed and woke up and got ready to work,” Miller said. “It still hasn’t really hit me yet, so I’m just kind of focused on today.”
The blind-side tackle was entering the last year of his contract, and his representatives have been working with the Raiders for months trying to get a deal in place. It took a little toll on Miller. He is glad to put the whole situation behind him. He will not have to worry about doing it again until 2028.
“I’m so happy,” said Miller. “Obviously, the process has been a little ongoing, but I’m so glad it’s finally here and done. One less distraction, and I’m so pumped to continue onward with being a Raider. I’m really juiced.”
The best part of the deal from both standpoints is the fact that there was no holdout and no holdup. Miller still showed up for work every day, and the Raiders and John Spytek kept acting in good faith. Miller's negotiation should serve as a model for how to work out an extension like a professional.
“I kept showing up and communication was great from (the Raiders’) side,” Miller said. “I’m glad with how it turned out. Getting it done during training camp was an extra wrinkle. But I’m glad it’s done now finally, and we can get back to work.”
Miller does not want to leave Las Vegas. He said he wants to retire as a Raider. Since he was drafted in 2018, and his deal expires in 2028, chances are good that it will happen.
For Spytek, this is the third veteran he gave extensions to and he is really showing the NFL the Raider Way. When you keep your stars happy, it makes for a happy locker room. Spytek also signed defensive end Maxx Crosby and quarterback Geno Smith to lucrative extensions this spring.
Backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell was one of Miller's teammates who was pleasantly surprised Miller got his deal done before the season. He said the team was rooting for it to get done.
“I’m so happy for him,” O’Connell said. “He’s been a super steady presence for us. He’s a large human being who is a really steady anchor for us, but because he’s not loud, you might forget about him. But if you watch the tape, he plays so hard for his teammates, and he’s a guy we really like having in the locker room.”
