Best Value Contracts on the Raiders' Roster

Now that the biggest names in free agency are off the market, let's evaluate how the Las Vegas Raiders did.

General Manager John Spytek did a nice job adding value free agents, as well as spending big-time money to improve the offensive line. The addition of Tyler Linderbaum should be a major boost for the Raiders' incoming rookie quarterback.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby is also back on the roster after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a blockbuster trade, so this Raiders team should be ready to compete sooner rather than later.

Who are some of the best value contracts on this Raiders roster? Let's evaluate how much the player is paid compared to the market and their talent level.

DE Maxx Crosby - 3 years, $106.5 million ($32.5 million guaranteed)

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby's contract became one of the most valuable defensive end deals in the months after he signed it.

Crosby is only the sixth-highest-paid defensive end in the NFL at $35.5 million per year, and he is better than being the sixth-best edge rusher in the league. Players like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt got paid after Crosby, making his contract look like a steal.

The Raiders need Crosby to get healthy and get back to being one of the best players at his position. After a hiccup, it looks like Crosby will indeeed be a Raider for life.

CB Eric Stokes - 3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed)

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After a bounce-back season, Stokes cashed in with a big-time contract and became a staple for the Silver and Black.

Stokes is the 34th-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, but he played much higher than the 34th-best corner last season. The former first-rounder out of Georgia will now be the top corner for new Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard's unit.

Stokes was a prime example of a 'prove-it' contract, as he played at a high level and earned a big payday. The Raiders hope he can keep it going next season.

DT Adam Butler - 3 years, $16.5 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We recently highlighted Butler as one of the most underrated players on the team, and his contract looks like a major steal, considering his production.

Butler is the 49th-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, and his play outweighs that value significantly. He didn't post major sack numbers in 2025 like he did in previous seasons, but he was still productive on the interior.

The Raiders signed Butler to his first long-term contract, and he earned it with his enthusiasm for the organization and non-stop motor. It's easy to see why he and Crosby have gotten along so well.