The Raiders Aim to Build a Dynamic Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders hope this season marks the beginning of a new and more productive era of Raiders football.
Las Vegas has made sweeping changes this offseason that should help it take a step forward this season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders offensive lineman Kolton Miller sounded off on the team's offseason.
"I love it. The pieces we've added this offseason, the energy, the direction - Pete [Carroll] has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we're taking it and we're rolling. It's been really fun, and we've gotten so much - this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I've been a part of. It's not easy, like we're kind of flying around. But no, it's been really good, and I'm excited where we're headed," Miller said.
Miller noted that although it is early in the offseason, the Raiders are focused on improving the little things, with training camp on the horizon.
"Right now, with OTAs, it is execution. We have a lot of plays, and Chip [Kelly] is putting a lot in. And the defense, they're getting almost like game looks, so the biggest thing is execution, communication, and just improving your technique each day," Miller said.
"I mean, it goes across the board in any system. It's about executing. A lot of what we've installed so far is just the amount of things that you can do both as a line and as a tackle, like I said, it kind of keeps the defense on their toes. So, I won't give too much away, but I would dumb it down to being dynamic."
The Raiders need the best from their offensive line this upcoming season. Although the Raiders have struggled elsewhere offensively, many of the unit's issues would be positively impacted by more consistent play along the offensive line.
Las Vegas needs veterans like Miller to help guide the several young, but talented players on the roster that are expected to make an impact this season.
"I've been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day. And the direction the organization is going with Pete (Carroll), he's preaching competition. We've got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and lead the guys. And that's how I'm rolling," Miller said.
