DE Maxx Crosby Provided the Raiders All-Time Great Value
The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of struggles in the NFL Draft over the past decade, but their selection of Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft was one of the best in franchise history.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com noted the immense value the Raiders secured with their selection of Crosby.
"Mike Mayock’s first draft with the Raiders provided some surprising picks and some disappointing ones. But few modern-day general managers have been able to pluck a Day 3 talent at the same caliber as Crosby in their maiden drafts," Edholm said.
Edholm noted that Crosby has had comparable production to a well-known defender who was drafted much higher than he was.
"After sliding in the draft until the early fourth round, Crosby hit the ground running as a rookie, finishing second to No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa for Defensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, their careers grade out fairly similarly since then, too, with Crosby earning four Pro Bowls and being named second-team All-Pro twice, while providing comparable production in spite of being taken more than 100 spots after Bosa," Edholm said.
"Crosby’s high-energy, heart-on-his-sleeve style has made him a fan favorite, even for some struggling Raiders teams. The 2024 season saw Crosby miss games due to injury for the first time in his NFL career, but he remains at the peak of his powers heading into his age-28 season and figures to be among the leading candidates for Comeback Player of the Year in 2025."
The Raiders rewarded Crosby with a massive extension this offseason. Still, he is focused on producing even more for the Raiders moving forward.
"Yeah, no, it's not about what we did in the past, it's about what we're doing now. And Coach [Pete] Carroll, he's been amazing. He's hilarious, he loves the game of football. He is obsessed with it. Makes it fun, makes it enjoyable every day you show up in the building, and that's all you can ask for. He's a legendary coach, resume speaks for itself, and I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can from him," Crosby said.
The return and expected emergence of veteran defensive end should make things easier for Crosby this upcoming season as well. Crosby noted his excitement for Koonce.
"I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab, and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball; he loves football. And he's a worker," Crosby said.
"He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing, and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions.
"So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
