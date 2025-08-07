A Pleasant Training Camp Surprise for Carroll, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have made more than a few roster changes over the offseason, but their season will again be primarily decided by the coaching staff and roster altogether. Las Vegas worked hard this offseason and in training camp.
Following training camp, Pete Carroll explained one thing he has been pleasantly surprised by.
"There's two things. It's two guys. It's Chip [Kelly] and Pat [Patrick Graham]. I think those guys are off to a really good start with what we're trying to do here. Both sides of the ball are creative, and they're getting their message across. That's a lot of stuff we did today on both sides of the football," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that both coordinators have impressed him in different ways during the offseason and again during training camp. The influence Kelly and Graham have had on their respective units are undeniable.
Kelly has the Raiders' offense running plays that make sense. Las Vegas' offense has looked serviceable during training camp, while implementing new coaching and roster changes. Graham is finding ways to get the most out of a less-than-star-studded cast of defenders.
"And so, I think those guys have taken their leadership opportunity and the challenge of Patrick's had to adapt to Coach Pete and they're bugging him all the time. And Chips office right next to mine. I'm in his office half the time bugging him too. And so, I appreciate that they're putting up with me, but I think they're really showing it. We had two huge play periods today, they're calling it, and there's no script or nothing.
Coordinators Impressing
"They're calling place on the sidelines and playing the situations as I keep creating for them. I told both guys coming off the field today that I loved the way they went about it, because they showed our guys, they utilized the people that we wanted to see. The packages were shown, and they're out there battling. Those guys are going home at night, they're battling each other. So, I'm really proud of where they're leading this right now."
Graham's return gives the Raiders some continuity on the side of the ball they needed it the most. His track record of squeezing every bit of talent possible from the players on the Raiders' defense will come in handy this season.
Kelly's arrival gives the Raiders the best offensive coordinator they have had in some time.
