Raiders Today

A Pleasant Training Camp Surprise for Carroll, Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are putting the work in.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders have made more than a few roster changes over the offseason, but their season will again be primarily decided by the coaching staff and roster altogether. Las Vegas worked hard this offseason and in training camp.

Following training camp, Pete Carroll explained one thing he has been pleasantly surprised by.

"There's two things. It's two guys. It's Chip [Kelly] and Pat [Patrick Graham]. I think those guys are off to a really good start with what we're trying to do here. Both sides of the ball are creative, and they're getting their message across. That's a lot of stuff we did today on both sides of the football," Carroll said.

Carroll noted that both coordinators have impressed him in different ways during the offseason and again during training camp. The influence Kelly and Graham have had on their respective units are undeniable.

Kelly has the Raiders' offense running plays that make sense. Las Vegas' offense has looked serviceable during training camp, while implementing new coaching and roster changes. Graham is finding ways to get the most out of a less-than-star-studded cast of defenders.

"And so, I think those guys have taken their leadership opportunity and the challenge of Patrick's had to adapt to Coach Pete and they're bugging him all the time. And Chips office right next to mine. I'm in his office half the time bugging him too. And so, I appreciate that they're putting up with me, but I think they're really showing it. We had two huge play periods today, they're calling it, and there's no script or nothing.

Coordinators Impressing

Raider
Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They're calling place on the sidelines and playing the situations as I keep creating for them. I told both guys coming off the field today that I loved the way they went about it, because they showed our guys, they utilized the people that we wanted to see. The packages were shown, and they're out there battling. Those guys are going home at night, they're battling each other. So, I'm really proud of where they're leading this right now."

Graham's return gives the Raiders some continuity on the side of the ball they needed it the most. His track record of squeezing every bit of talent possible from the players on the Raiders' defense will come in handy this season.

Kelly's arrival gives the Raiders the best offensive coordinator they have had in some time.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take

manual

Published
Ezekiel Trezevant
EZEKIEL TREZEVANT

Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.